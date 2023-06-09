Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an initiates rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.38.

NYSE:MODN opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. Model N has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $347,310.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $167,313.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 168,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

