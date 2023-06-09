Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molson Coors Beverage from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.19.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

