M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.74.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

MTB opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average is $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

