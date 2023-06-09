Murchinson Ltd. Acquires 9,441 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Murchinson Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of Murchinson Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 30,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 233,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,426,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 71,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

