Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NBR opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.83. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $190.90.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $789.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.86.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

