National Bank Financial Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$95.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DLMAF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Dollarama Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $61.96 on Thursday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $54.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

