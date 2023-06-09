National Bankshares Reiterates C$17.00 Price Target for Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$13.16 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.87 and a 1 year high of C$16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.89.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

