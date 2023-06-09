National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Position Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 231.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 92.56%.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

