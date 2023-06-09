NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,072 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,446.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NBTB stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.53. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

