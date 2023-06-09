Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.82

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.82 and last traded at $100.45, with a volume of 11576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nelnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 55.87, a current ratio of 55.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.