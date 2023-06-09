Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.99. Nerdy shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 442,057 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $75,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,484,759 shares in the company, valued at $28,728,239.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 894,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.83% of the company's stock.

NRDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.19%. The business had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

