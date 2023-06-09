NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,829,205 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

