North West (TSE:NWC) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWC. TD Securities raised their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

North West Stock Performance

NWC opened at C$35.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.03. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.49.

North West Dividend Announcement

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of C$593.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that North West will post 2.7708484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

