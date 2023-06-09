North West (TSE:NWC) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at TD Securities

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday.

North West stock opened at C$35.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.03. North West has a twelve month low of C$30.55 and a twelve month high of C$40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13.

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$593.60 million during the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that North West will post 2.7708484 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. North West’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

