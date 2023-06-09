Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Norwood Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $238.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Norwood Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at $449,641.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.