Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.90 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

