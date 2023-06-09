OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet raised OraSure Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
OraSure Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %
OSUR stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $396.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $7.82.
About OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.
