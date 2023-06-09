OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised OraSure Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

OSUR stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $396.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 51.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

