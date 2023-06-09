Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$21.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$24.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total transaction of C$108,794.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

