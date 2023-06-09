Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up to $15.46

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.46, but opened at $16.01. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 32,081,531 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,867,874 shares of company stock worth $26,064,322. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

