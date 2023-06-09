Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.73

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 17488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.45. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 141.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

