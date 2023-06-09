Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 15,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $1,115,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

