PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

