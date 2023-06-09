Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $327.04

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $327.04 and last traded at $324.65, with a volume of 41486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $322.37.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,967.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total value of $278,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $20,518,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total value of $223,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total transaction of $278,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,518,034.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,106. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Penumbra by 116.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Penumbra by 5.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

