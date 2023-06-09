Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,555,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 4.53. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $616.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.