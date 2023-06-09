Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 104,241 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perrigo Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

