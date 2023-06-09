Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) PT Raised to GBX 460

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.35) to GBX 460 ($5.72) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PAHGF opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.
