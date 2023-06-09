Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) PT Raised to GBX 460

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.35) to GBX 460 ($5.72) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS PAHGF opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

