Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $9.04

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $9.38. Plug Power shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 4,979,555 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.34.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after purchasing an additional 712,632 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,273,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $211,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,402,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,514,000 after buying an additional 1,052,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.