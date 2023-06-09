Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 113,604 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Precigen were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,530.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,739 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at $1,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 107.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 439,368 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Precigen by 337.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 428,535 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Precigen by 1,582.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 412,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

