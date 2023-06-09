Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director Sells $322,915.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRIGet Rating) Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PRI stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $195.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.17 and a 200 day moving average of $164.82.

Primerica (NYSE:PRIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Primerica by 81.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Primerica by 220.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 24.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Primerica by 108.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

