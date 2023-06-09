Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director Sells $322,915.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Primerica Stock Down 2.1 %

PRI stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $195.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.17 and a 200 day moving average of $164.82.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Primerica by 81.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Primerica by 220.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 24.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Primerica by 108.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

