Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Progressive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.13.
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $131.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.
In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
