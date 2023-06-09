ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $2.56

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.68. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 14,035,703 shares.
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.
Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 23rd.
About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.
