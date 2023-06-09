ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $2.56

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.68. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 14,035,703 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

