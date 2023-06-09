PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMCGF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMCGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PMCGF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.20.

