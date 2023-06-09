PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,175,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,023,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,175,832 shares in the company, valued at $891,023,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,712 shares of company stock valued at $63,633,786. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $137.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.15. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

