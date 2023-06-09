Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.43

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 342647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,954. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

