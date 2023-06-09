Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 308.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,116 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after buying an additional 268,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,673,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM opened at $109.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $112.72. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $220.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. On average, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $508,029.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,990 shares of company stock valued at $36,225,176. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

