Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,167 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $12.15 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

