Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,252 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 1,088.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 915,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRBR stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.