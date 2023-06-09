Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 505 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.99. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.