Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 149.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

MD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

