Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,163,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,645,000 after acquiring an additional 330,055 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,816,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.35 EPS for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.