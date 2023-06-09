Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 58,579 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $20.00 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

