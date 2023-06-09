Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIX. KeyCorp began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

