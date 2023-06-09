Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,902,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Cowen decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a report on Sunday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $250.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.91%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.