Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,199 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 193.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 126.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 25.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

