Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 515 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 129.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,921,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

