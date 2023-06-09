Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 42.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3,038.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,502.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,160 shares of company stock worth $4,728,868. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransUnion Trading Down 1.0 %

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

