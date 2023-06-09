Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,109 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,608 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 52,696 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,388 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57,024 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

NYSE:YELP opened at $35.47 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02.

In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,788 shares of company stock worth $1,203,835 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

