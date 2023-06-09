Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 846 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Semtech by 88.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $23.52 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $167.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.