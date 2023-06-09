Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $30.06 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

