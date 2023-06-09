Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $8.63

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $9.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 293,828 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $25,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 424,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,407.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,825 shares of company stock worth $782,036 in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

